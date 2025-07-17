A monthslong turtle saga, the everything shower, celebrating Disneyland: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Emily Scolnick, CNN

An endangered species of sea turtle shares its home on Mexico’s Bagdad Beach with rocket debris from SpaceX launches. But as a small non-governmental organization races to clean up after it, one of the most powerful companies in the world says there is no risk of harm.

Public media station leaders are bracing for layoffs and programming cuts after the Senate voted to approve a bill that cancels all federal funding for PBS and NPR. Stations in rural areas and smaller communities may be hit hardest.

Many Americans grow up learning that Wyoming’s Yellowstone was the world’s first national park. But a mountain in Mongolia with a connection to Genghis Khan claims the crown.

For decades, supporters of psychedelic drugs have encouraged Washington to legalize them, arguing that they can help Americans with mental health conditions. A presidential administration finally seems to agree.

Influencers swear by it, encouraging the use of countless products and hours-long routines to help you feel your best. But health experts and water conservationists say the best showers can be quick and simple.

🔥 Stage ablaze: A massive fire has destroyed the main stage of Belgium’s world-famous Tomorrowland festival, which is set to kick off on Friday. No festival-goers were on site, but about 1,000 staff members were present and safely evacuated.

Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency following leg swelling

Super Bowl-winning linebacker Bryan Braman dies aged 38 after battle with ‘very rare form of cancer’

‘Not Trump’s dumping ground’: Outrage over arrival of foreign US deportees in tiny African nation

🗳️ That’s what the British government plans to lower the voting age to in a major overhaul of the country’s democratic system.

🏰 Decades of magic: 70 years ago today, Disneyland officially opened its gates. Here’s what the “Happiest Place on Earth” looked like for its first visitors.

⛳ Championship blues: The world No. 1 golfer is the favorite to win the British Open, which would put him one major title away from a historic milestone. But for him, the satisfaction of winning doesn’t last long.

🎙️What song by American pop singer Connie Francis recently had a resurgence on social media thanks to a TikTok trend?

﻿A. “Who’s Sorry Now”

B. “Stupid Cupid”

C. “Pretty Little Baby”

D. “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool”

🕸️ ‘Breath of fresh air’: As “Spider-Man 4” gears up for production, star Tom Holland has promised a return to form for the franchise after previous Covid-19 limitations.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Francis’ 1960s hit “Pretty Little Baby” surged on the social media platform, giving it a new life for a new generation of teens. She passed away this week at age 87.

