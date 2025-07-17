Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 14-year-old boy

By Graham Cawthon

PAGELAND, S.C. (WJCL) — Authorities in South Carolina need your help finding a missing teenage boy.

Jashire Covington, 14, was last seen Tuesday in the Jasper Road area of Pageland.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, he was wearing a black hoodie, blue sweatpants and black shoes.

