Spanish government official calls for investigation into Lamine Yamal’s birthday party ‘objectifying’ people with dwarfism

(CNN) — A Spanish government official has called for an investigation into Barcelona star Lamine Yamal’s 18th birthday party after a prominent disability activist group said organizers of the event hired people with dwarfism “solely for entertainment and attractions” in contravention of Spanish law.

Yamal hosted the party on Sunday at a private property he had rented in the small town of Olivella, 50 kilometers (about 31 miles) southwest of Barcelona, with several online influencers in attendance along with Barça teammates.

The Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias in Spain (ADEE) said in a statement that it “denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as entertainment” at the party.

“We will take action through legal and social channels,” the ADEE added.

ADEE President Carolina Puente added in the statement: “It’s unacceptable in the 21st century that people with dwarfism are still used as amusement in private parties and even worse when these incidents involve public figues like Lamine Yamal. The dignity and rights of our collective are not the entertainment of anyone, under any circumstance.”

Jesús Martín Blanco, director general of the rights of people with disabilities in Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights, told Europa Press he has “asked the relevant authorities to open the necessary investigations to determine what happened” at the party.

Martín Blanco said that the hiring of people with dwarfism at private parties is something that “objectifies” the performers and takes “(us) back to past times, Medieval times.”

“We’re worried that a well-known person who can have such an influence over young people uses these people in such a harmful way for a private party,” Martín Blanco added.

Martín Blanco added that he has contacted the General Prosecutor’s Office and the National Office of the Fight Against Hate Crimes to investigate the matter.

The Barcelona prosecutor’s office said that it had not yet received a request for an investigation when contacted by CNN Sports.

CNN Sports has contacted the National Office of the Fight Against Hate Crimes for comment.

In an event celebrating Yamal’s contract extension with Barcelona and his awarding of the club’s mythical No. 10 jersey – which club legends Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi wore during their time with the Blaugrana – the 18-year-old superstar didn’t directly address the controversy, but told the assorted press in attendance that he was “indifferent” to criticism.

“Honestly, both criticisms and praise, if they don’t come from my family or my friends or people very close to me, I’m indifferent,” Yamal said Wednesday. “The only thing that matters is enjoying myself (on the pitch). Now, I’m focused on football, so I’m going to show who I am and that’s it.

“I work for Barça, I play for Barça, but when I’m outside of the training ground, I enjoy my life and that’s it.”

CNN Sports has contacted Yamal’s representatives for further comment.

Spanish law currently bans any event which “uses people with disabilities … to arouse jokes, mockery or derision of (said people) contrary to the respect owed to human dignity.”

While there is currently no civil or criminal punishment for any infraction, a reform to the law was recently approved by the government and sent to the Spanish parliament for final passage that would reportedly allow for fines ranging from €600,000 (about $695,200) to €1 million ($1.16 million) for serious offenses.

Performers speak out for Yamal

However, two people with dwarfism who say they were hired for the party released a joint statement pushing back against critics of the events – and the ADEE specifically – for their stance.

In a post on Instagram, Juan Alberto Duaso and Miggie DJ said the ADEE “does not represent us nor does it speak on our behalf.”

“As adults with achondroplasia, commonly known as dwarfism, we have our own voice, our own judgment, and full capacity to make decisions about our personal and professional lives,” the statement said.

“We are not part of this association, nor have we been consulted or asked for our opinions before making public accusations that directly affect us.”

The pair added that they feel “deeply proud to have been invited to this event,” and, “we strongly reject any suggestion that we have been ridiculed or used, as has been publicly claimed without evidence.”

“It was a professional and human experience in which we were treated with respect,” also saying that they reserve the right to take legal action against any attempts to damage their reputation.

In response to the criticism, the ADEE released a Q&A in which the group said it “doesn’t judge those who participate in these events.

“We know that many do so out of conviction, others out of resignation, and many out of necessity,” they added. “But denouncing a system that limits opportunities isn’t attacking people: it’s defending their right to live life to the fullest.

“A just society is not one that says, ‘Everyone is free to do whatever they want,’ but one that guarantees that this freedom is supported by equal opportunities, social respect, and real conditions for choice.”

