At least 3 dead after explosion at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training facility

(CNN) — At least three people have died in an explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training facility on Friday morning, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“I just spoke to (US Attorney Bill Essayli) about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles,” Bondi said in a post on X. “Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.”

The explosion happened at the LASD’s Biscailuz Training Center, which houses the sheriff’s department’s special enforcement units and bomb squad, around 7:30 a.m. local time, a senior law enforcement source familiar with the incident told CNN.

The FBI is responding to assist with the incident, according to the FBI’s Los Angeles field office. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on scene, according to Bondi.

Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and members of the Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad are assisting at the training facility, LA Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the terrible tragedy that has unfolded today at an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department facility,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

“I am closely tracking the situation as we learn more about what occurred and the condition of those affected. My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are with the brave men and women of the Sheriff’s Department during this difficult time. We stand with them and their families as they navigate the hours and days ahead,” Barger said.

