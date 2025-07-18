Officials: Man, officers identified in Baltimore in-custody death from June

By Kayla Morton, Kai Reed, Jake Shindel

BALTIMORE — UPDATE: (WBAL) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s office identified the man who died in police custody in late June, as well as the involved Baltimore Police Department officers.

Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, the IID identified Dontae Melton, Jr., 31, as the person who died in police custody on June 24.

Around 9:40 p.m. on June 24, at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road, a man now identified as Melton, Jr., who appeared to be suffering a mental health crisis, approached an officer in a police cruiser who was stopped at a traffic light, officials said.

The officer tried to restrain the man for his own safety, 11 News previously reported. After putting Melton, Jr. in handcuffs and leg restraints, he later became unresponsive.

The officers involved have between one and 17 years of service: Sergeant Joshua Jackson, Officer Andre Smith, Officer Gerard Pettiford, Jr., Officer Jacob Dahl, Officer Kevin Causion, Officer Ever Cardenas-Huarcaya, Officer Renardo Spencer, Officer Jammal Parker, Officer Darren Hicks, Jr. and Officer Ryan Stetser. All officers are assigned to the BPD Operations Bureau.

Original Story: The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s office is investigating a police custody death, according to a news release.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road, a man, who appeared to be suffering a mental health crisis, approached an officer in a police cruiser who was stopped at a traffic light, officials said.

The man walked into the middle of the roadway numerous times as the officer was trying to talk to the man, according to the news release.

The officer tried to restrain the man for his own safety, according to the news release. Eventually, other officers arrived and helped put the man in handcuffs and leg restraints.

Officers then called for medical assistance. While waiting for medical assistance to arrive, the man became unresponsive, officials said.

Officers drove the man to the hospital in a police cruiser after EMS did not arrive to the scene by 10:30 p.m., officials said.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the man was pronounced dead, officials said.

Officers on the scene had body-worn cameras, the news release said.

A spokesperson for Baltimore police told 11 News that BPD is aware of the incident and they are investigating it alongside the Attorney General’s Office.

