Tomato prices rise due to President Trump’s tariffs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Trump's 17% tariffs on Mexican tomatoes could impact grocery store prices in the U.S.

Although tomato prices may only rise by a few cents, this increase comes at a time when other products are also facing other higher tariff prices.

Mexico's National Association of Importers and Exporters (ANIERM) states that this will make tomatoes more expensive in El Paso and could lead U.S. consumers to cross into Mexico to buy their tomatoes.

However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has stated that tomatoes, along with other fruits and vegetables, are prohibited from entry.

If a CBP officer finds vegetables hidden among your belongings, you could face a fine of up to $300, and the products will likely be confiscated. Repeated offenses may result in higher fines.

"This 17% tariff they're imposing could also make tomatoes cheaper on the Mexican side, so it can be very tempting to try to smuggle tomatoes across the border, but I insist it's not worth the fine," said an ANIERM spokesman.

In May 2025, a pound of tomatoes grown in Mexico cost around $1.70 in the U.S., while a tomato grown in the U.S. was priced at $2.66.

According to ANIERM data, tomatoes produced in the U.S. are 30% more expensive, and the tariff being imposed is 17%, which can be rounded to 20%.

The United States Department of Agriculture reports that Mexico supplies 70% of the tomatoes consumed in the U.S.

"So they're going to have a crisis; they're going to run out of all their production, and they're going to have to import Mexican tomatoes anyway," added ANIERM.

