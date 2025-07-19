Skip to Content
CRRUA Arsenic Treatment Facilities pass NMED test

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA)-- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, or CRRUA, announced the results of the July through September water tests. The tests are conducted by the New Mexico Environment Department's Drinking Water Bureau.

The results found all four arsenic treatment facilities operated by CRRUA remain complaint.

This is the third straight test period in which all four CRRUA facilities passed according to the Executive Director, Juan Crosby.

