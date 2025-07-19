Tour de France spectator hit by INEOS-Grenadiers team car

By Jamie Barton and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — A spectator at the Tour de France was hit and knocked to the ground by an INEOS-Grenadiers car during the 14th stage of the race on Saturday, TV footage appeared to show.

The incident occurred on the Col de Peyresourde mountain pass in the central Pyrenees, about 200 meters from the crest of the hill, according to Reuters. The car was driving in the middle of the road when it struck the spectator.

The condition of the spectator is not yet known. CNN has reached out to INEOS-Grenadiers and the Tour de France for comment.

Spectators lining the route of cycling’s most famous race is part of the Tour’s unique atmosphere – but this means that crashes in the Tour de France are commonplace – two years ago, a number of riders fell after a fan apparently tried to take a picture during Stage 15.

Meanwhile, in 2021, a fan stepped in front of the racing pack holding a cardboard sign, causing dozens of cyclists to crash during the Tour.

INEOS rider Thymen Arensman claimed his first stage win in Saturday’s race, with Tadej Pogačar extending his overall lead by finishing second, one place ahead of his closest challenger, Jonas Vingegaard.

Olympics gold medalist Remco Evenepoel was forced to abandon the race after struggling on the first climb of the stage.

