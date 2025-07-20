Skip to Content
Flowers for the Floods: Supporting Ruidoso flood victims

today at 3:33 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In the wake of devastating floods that uprooted lives in Ruidoso, one woman is leading a heartwarming initiative.

Natalie Viramontes, owner of Valley Farms New Mexico, is transforming her family's flower fields into a source of aid for those in need. With her "Flowers for the Floods" campaign, she’s donating 100% of the proceeds to support the Lincoln County Shelter Fund.

Until the end of July, shoppers can purchase these beautiful flowers, knowing their contribution will help families affected by the floods.

Flowers for the "Flowers for the Floods" initiative can be purchased on Sunday's at the Upper Valley Farmers Market.

