Neighbors on alert after 5-foot-long lizard escapes home

WEBSTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police say a 5-foot-long water monitor lizard escaped from a home in Webster, Massachusetts on Friday. Now they’re looking for it and so is the entire neighborhood.

It isn’t your typical neighborhood watch. Neighbors are on alert after Webster Animal Control says the reptile escaped from its pet owner on Blueberry Lane, leaping out of a second-floor window, according to neighbors.

“It’s crazy, like I can’t even put my head to it, it’s scary,” said neighbor Giana Holland.

“I looked out the window and the back window in the back of that house like the screen is busted open because it jumped out of the screen and off of the roof this morning,” said neighbor Olivia Williams.

Police say the leaping lizard got loose while someone was house sitting and opened the window.

Even for Webster Police it’s a first. “This is a first in my 29 years in law enforcement,” said Chief Michael Shaw. “Just when we thought we had seen it all, we came across a missing water monitor.”

Owner did not have permit Police say the owner got it from New Hampshire about 2-3 weeks ago, but Massachusetts Environmental Police say it’s illegal to have this type of reptile in Massachusetts unless you have a permit, which police say this homeowner did not.

“There’s a certain reason we can’t have these and there’s a certain responsibility that go with being a pet owner,” said Chief Shaw. “As a pet owner you are responsible for it, so in the end we need to take that responsibility just like we do with our children, very seriously.”

Not even a drone from first responders could spot the creature. Neighbors say they’ve helped searched for other lizards in the past.

“I just went on a loop, and I didn’t really see much, I was hoping to see some action, but I didn’t,” said neighbor Joey Gajewski.

Experts say water monitors love to travel, go up trees and they especially love water.

Neighbors concerned “I’m like scared because I don’t want it to end up in my pool, but honestly I think it’s cool that they do that, but I don’t know it’s a little concerning,” said Willams.

Concerning enough that neighbors are watching their steps and pets closely.

“I just think it’s crazy that’s all and I’m not walking in the woods,” said neighbor Ann Annese.

Experts say these lizards are generally not dangerous to humans, but don’t try to corral them if you spot them.

WBZ reached out to the lizard’s owner. They really want to find the lizard, but they requested their privacy.

Allan Cormier said he knows the lizard’s owner personally. “Now she feels like everybody is making her out to be the bad guy because an animal got loose,” Cormier said.

He thinks the situation has been blown out of proportion. “That can’t eat anybody’s kids and it’s not Godzilla or anything like that. So, I mean it’s all overblown,” said Cormier.

Cormier said he spent Saturday helping to track the lizard down. “We’re putting bait down and stuff,” Cormier said. “It’s probably real close to the house, hiding underneath some bushes.”

