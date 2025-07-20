Ole Miss football player Corey Adams is killed in Tennessee shooting

By Associated Press

(AP) — Ole Miss freshman football player Corey Adams was killed in a shooting in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Law enforcement officials found Adams with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at an intersection in Cordova on the outskirts of Memphis late Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“They provided life-saving measures until Shelby County Fire arrived,” the sheriff’s office said. “Shelby County Fire personnel later pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.”

Four other men who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the incident arrived at nearby hospitals in personal vehicles, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials have not named any suspects but said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Adams, an 18-year-old New Orleans native, had been one of the top defensive linemen recruits in the country.

The football program at the University of Mississippi said in a social media post it was “devastated” to learn of Adams’ death.

“While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the team said. “We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.”

Adams’ former New Orleans high school football team, the Edna Karr Cougars, said in a Facebook post that “words can’t describe this type of pain.”

“Corey Adams was more than a football player! He was a friend, brother, son, student, and all around great young man,” the team stated. “We never question God but this is one we just don’t understand.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.