Sheriff’s Office confirms escaped inmate has been recaptured

By Ian Brooking

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — An inmate who escaped from the Henderson County Detention Center earlier this week has been captured, according to a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Sunday morning.

Erick Perez was booked back into the Henderson County Detention Center just before 6 a.m. Sunday, per jail records. HCSO’s Facebook post indicated the Fletcher Police Department was the agency who located Perez and brought him back to the county jail.

Perez escaped on the afternoon of Thursday, July 17 after a detention officer discovered a door designated for emergency use in the jail’s recreation area was unsecured during a routine supervisory round. A formal headcount was immediately conducted, confirming that Perez had escaped through the emergency exit and climbed over the perimeter fence.

Perez was in custody for charges related to breaking and entering and larceny and is now expected to face more charges following his escape. He is also under an immigration detainer, the HCSO said.

HCSO noted in their post they have identified and corrected the system glitch which allowed Perez to escape.

Officials say this incident is still under active investigation.

