5 more people hospitalized after another overdose call in Baltimore’s Penn North

By JT Moodee Lockman, Mike Hellgren

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Five people were hospitalized Friday after another reported overdose incident in Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood, according to Baltimore police.

It comes almost one week after a mass overdose in the community sent 27 people to hospitals. Currently, officials said there is no evidence to suggest the two incidents are related.

“People have already heard what is out here and yet they still gotta go get it because their body is calling for it,” one man who goes by the nickname ‘Slim Rob’ told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren at the scene. “It’s heartbreaking, man. It’s heartbreaking. You got people’s mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles, grandparents out here—and the kids need them and yet they need that when you can be gone like this.”

Police said two of the victims on Friday were in serious condition. Two people refused treatment after Narcan was given.

“We understand that the supply across the city is very volatile right now,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “…if you see someone who may be overdosing, help them. If you have Narcan, administer it. Call 911. Don’t walk past anyone who may be experiencing an overdose.”

“You can literally save their life by stepping in,” the mayor added. “That person is a human, that person is a Baltimorean.”

Mayor Brandon Scott would not say what substance led to the overdoses, but told WJZ he is committed to holding those who made and distributed the drugs responsible.

“We will do nothing—nothing—that will disrupt or interrupt that investigation,” Scott said.

“We also have numerous officers working the area having to locate who the buyers were, who the sellers were, and mainly who is bringing the drugs into the area,” Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference.

Former addict reacts

Andre Burrell told WJZ Investigates he is in recovery and said he assisted one of the people hospitalized last week through a program at the Center for Youth and Families.

“It’s not hard to figure that out. You’ve got somebody who really doesn’t know what they’re doing and they’re playing chemist, and these are the results of it,” Burrell said.

He said the man hospitalized last week is “so grateful to be in the program, and he was like, ‘Man, thank you.’ He said this is the worst experience he ever had, and he is never going back that route.”

Burrell fears what could happen next.

“If this continues to go on and nothing is being done, Pennsylvania and North Avenues are going to be on the news again—and it’s going to have the look of Kensington,” he said.

Kensington is the embattled Philadelphia neighborhood that is home to one of the largest open air drug markets on the East Coast.

Still, Burrell sees hope.

“I tell people you have to stay in recovery long enough to see the miracle happen. I’m the miracle. Because my friends have passed away and drugs played a role in it,” he said.

Baltimore mass overdose On Thursday, federal scientists reported that a batch of illicit drugs, mixed with fentanyl and a sedative, may have been the cause of the mass overdose on July 10, according to our partners at The Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore police are still working to determine the source of the overdose.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) tested samples that were collected from the area and found a mix of drugs that included N-Methylclonazepam, a sedative that can have hypnotic side effects.

The sample also contained the pain medication acetaminophen, the diuretic Mannitol, the anti-malaria drug quinine and caffeine.

According to NIST Research Chemist Edward Sisco, the N-Methylclonazepam could be the reason why so many people remained unconscious even after Narcan was administered.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, blocks the effects of opioids, reversing overdoses, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Overdose prevention efforts Baltimore police treated the area as a crime scene after the mass overdose, canvassing and interviewing witnesses.

Three days after the incident, five people were arrested in the area for drug possession with intent to distribute, according to police. It is unclear if the arrests are linked to the overdose.

Community partners and addiction advocates have maintained a presence in the Penn North community since the mass overdose was reported.

On the day of the incident, partners handed out Narcan and shared information about addiction treatment in the neighborhood. Residents can find more resources at the Enoch Pratt Library’s Pennsylvania Avenue branch on weekdays during business hours.

The Mayor’s Office of Overdose Response and Baltimore City Health Department reminded residents who use drugs to practice risk-reduction strategies:

1. Never use alone. Have someone around in case you overdose. 2. Carry Naloxone/Narcan. Both are available for free through the Baltimore City Health Department. 3. Test your drugs. There are Fentanyl and Xylazine test strips available through the Baltimore City Health Department. 4. Go slow. The illicit drug supply is potent and mixed with various substances, so use smaller amounts if possible.

People seeking immediate support should call 988 to connect with counselors who can provide confidential care around the clock.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.