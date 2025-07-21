78-year-old seamstress shop gets storefront makeover after city grant

By Wakisha Bailey

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — For more than seven decades, Garris Fabrics & Fashion has been a quiet staple on 60th Street in West Philadelphia.

What began as a manufacturing company in 1947, founded by the parents of Denise Garris, has evolved into a beloved seamstress shop, still handcrafting little girls’ dresses in the same tradition. Now, thanks to a city grant and nonprofit support, the shop has received a brand-new storefront, complete with modern signage and lighting.

Inside the store, legacy threads run deep. Vintage sewing machines still hum, tools passed down and preserved.

“That’s called a blind stitch machine,” Garris said, pointing to one of her favorites. “And it still works.”

The shop specializes in formal dresses for young girls, echoing the work of Garris’s late father, who once created flower girl dresses for Princess Grace’s 1956 wedding. A replica of that dress is on display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A retired Philadelphia school teacher, Garris has fought to keep the family business alive despite economic challenges.

“The few little pennies we make a day are important to us,” Garris said. “Every little bit of help matters.”

Help arrived through a storefront improvement initiative led by the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Commerce and the nonprofit ACHIEVEability. The program is currently assisting up to six small businesses on the 60th Street corridor at no cost.

“We’re really trying to bring back the spirit of what this corridor has meant for so many residents over the years,” Jamila Harris of ACHIEVEability said.

Garris Fabrics & Fashion was one of the first businesses to complete the process. Garris contributed design ideas, while the grant covered all renovation costs. She now hopes to continue improvements inside the store.

“We’re not as lucrative as big businesses, but we’re still here,” Garris said. “And we’re not stopping.”

Her granddaughter is already learning to sew, keeping the dream alive for a fourth generation.

“My hope is for my great-granddaughter to one day take over the business,” she said.

For Garris, this isn’t just a storefront. It’s a symbol of tradition, pride and resilience.

By sharing her story, she hopes that other small businesses will take advantage of the same opportunity.

