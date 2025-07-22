Sunday Funday: Keystone Heritage Park and El Paso Botanical Gardens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There's still plenty to do in El Paso, including at one treasured wetland, Keystone Heritage Park.

Keystone Heritage Park and the El Paso Desert Botanical Gardens is an archaic wetland that includes a native desert plant botanical garden and even the remains of an archaeological site.

Located on 58 acres in the Upper Valley, the Keystone Wetlands is home to many species of birds and is even a migratory stop for many of species that can be seen there.

Avid bird watchers have the chance to view over 230 species of birds at the Keystone Wetlands.

If this isn't enough, The Garden encompasses features such as a Xeric demonstration garden, an amphitheater, a moonlight garden , a childrens garden and an ethno-botanical garden.

Monthly events like Sip and Paint, the Keystone Crafts and Culture Market, and the Evening Mystical Market are constant happenings are just some of the events hosted there for you enjoy in your free time.