Clint ISD highlights student programs on first week of school

Clint Independent School District welcomed back approximately 10,500 students and 800 teachers at 14 schools.

ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso had a chance to kick-off their first week at Frank Macias Elementary with staff and students.

Frank Macias Elementary School had 1,000 students return from Pre-K to 5th grade, and every student received free school supplies.

CISD offers opportunities to excel in athletics, fine arts, robotics, drones, and career and technology programs.

ABC-7 went inside their ENN, or Eagles Nest News broadcast room with library and media specialist James Ryan and their news students to get a preview of their first show on Monday, July 28.

All CISD schools have zen zones, which are equipped with things like bubble walls for sensory, bean bag chairs, standing desks, rocking chairs, marker table tops, tactile walls, and multidimensional paths.

Their guidance counselors utilize zen zones to provide education regarding our brains and specific ways to regulate emotions so students can effectively get back to learning.