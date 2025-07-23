Vado residents say flood damages are the worst they’ve ever seen

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The flood waters that tore through the small town of Vado on Tuesday night left some residents' homes unrecognizable.

One resident told ABC-7 he lost most of his chickens and spent all day Wednesday relocating nine of his race horses. He said the youngest horse is only nine months old and when he found him water was up to his shoulders.

Another resident said she's lived in the neighborhood for almost 20 years. She said when it rains, water in the yard accumulates quickly but she never thought it was enter her home.

Resident Angela Corchado, said she believes the flooding is cause by debris from the mountains. She said if the county maintained the drains this would happen.