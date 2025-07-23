Vado sisters share flooded homes, worries of more rain with ABC-7

ABC-7 met with two sisters from Vado, N.M. whose homes got flooded overnight Wednesday -- they shared what their homes look like and their biggest concerns.

Rosa Emilia Olasio and her sister, who are also neighbors opened their doors to ABC-7 and showed the now muddy rooms their homes are filled with.

Their items, all scrambled, had to be moved up to high ground once they saw water seeping in.

Rosa said in Spanish, that she didn't sleep at all that night, as she was worried about her home.

"My niece and her children -- the poor things, because all the water got inside. All their things floating around," said Rosa, emotional from the overnight experience. "I hope it doesn't rain again, we ask that God to help us, and that the water stops."

Her sister rushed to grab a bag filled with important documents. She was worried about her bedroom, as there's a door that leads to her front yard -- which was flooded with rising waters.

On Wednesday morning, ABC-7 found the sister walking around the residential area with a broom-stick trying to unclog drains in the area -- where water then started to flow.

The sister said also in Spanish, that she hopes the rain stops.