Good Vibes Only: Flash mob proposal inside an El Paso movie theater

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Newly engaged couple Erik Lopez and Marisela Lamas are still soaking in their engagement following a mega flash-mob proposal inside a movie theater in El Paso.

The couple had been dating for a year and a half before she said ‘yes’!

Lamas told ABC-7 she always loved watching flash mob proposal videos with Bruno Mars’ song "Marry You." So Lopez had the idea to make her dream proposal come to life!

Lopez chose to execute the proposal at a movie theater because they are avid moviegoers. And it was the same theater where the couple said “I love you” for the first time.

Lopez said he started working on the proposal in March. He booked a movie theater, found a film crew and hired dancers to take part in the flash mob.

Lamas and Lopez both explained they were moving to Orlando, FL, the day after the engagement. And the night of the proposal, the couple was hosting a farewell party with family members and loved ones.

But before the big party, one of their loved ones suggested a trip to the movies! Without hesitation, both agreed.

Lopez and Lamas entered the theater and met their loved ones in the seats.

She thought it was a normal movie viewing until a theater usher interrupted and apologized for technical difficulties. Shortly after, he asked the director to play some music, and "Marry You" started playing. The usher broke out in a dance, and shortly after, other members from the crowd joined in on the dancing.

But Lamas still didn’t suspect a thing.

“I was like, 'Oh, is that for me?' But until I saw the video of us, like, playing on the screen, that's when I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it is for me!"

The screen at the movie theater showed videos of the couple. And moments later, Erik also joined the flash mob. He only had a few hours to learn the dance.

“At the end of the day, I was just hoping that nothing very drastic or bad happen. Like, you know, someone falling or I don't know, you know, things happen,” he said.

Lamas said everything happened so quickly. As the dancing continued, two family members led Lamas down the staircase to meet Lopez, who was down on one knee. She said she was overcome with emotion.

“So I had asked God for someone like him for a while. So yeah, it was very emotional.”

Lamas said she loved being surrounded by her family during the big moment. She was thrilled Lopez was able to pull off her dream proposal.



“If you know Erik, he's a very creative person. He's very loving. So just knowing that I get to marry that person.”

Lopez said he might have a few tricks in store for the wedding day.

“Yeah. I'm already teasing her like, 'Oh, you don't, you don't know the surprises I have planned for the wedding.' She's like, 'Well, tell me, tell me.'"

The happy couple said they haven’t even started thinking about planning the wedding yet because they are still soaking everything in.

After the proposal, everyone got to enjoy a special screening of her favorite movie, “Blast From the Past.” The movie theater even had to request special permission from Warner Bros. to show it.

The couple said they plan on having their wedding in El Paso surrounded by their family and friends!

Lopez and Lamas both thanked Desert Eagle Productions Dance Studio and El Paso Premiere LUX Cinema at Bassett Place for their help pulling off the proposal.

If you have a Good Vibes Only story idea, email news@kvia.com.