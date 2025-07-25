Mayfield High School kicks off the new LCPS school year

Mayfield High School brought high energy to start off the 2025-26 school year for Las Cruces Public Schools.

ABC-7 joined Principal Eric Fraass and the cheer and band teams on Friday for Transition Day -- which is the first day of school for kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade.

All grade levels will start school on Monday, July 28th.

Beginning this year, LCPS will provide pencils, glue sticks, tissue and wide-ruled paper for elementary students.

LCPS says that transportation sometimes experiences a few challenges at the start of the school year, telling parents to expect some delays.

Also happening this year, LCPS is rolling out a new bell schedule.

Middle school will be starting at 9:15 a.m. and getting off at 4:15 p.m.

Elementary school times are from 8:00 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., and high school times are from 8:35 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

All middle and high school campuses will have the new weapons detection systems.

It will be the first year for Mayfield High School will the new detectors, so they advise parents to drop off kids earlier as the school adjusts to the new system.