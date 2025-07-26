FEMA and community volunteers for clean up in Vado this morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Clean-up efforts are actively underway in Vado this morning following significant flash flooding earlier this week.

Dona Ana County is organizing a community cleanup event, while officials are urging residents to place trash and debris near the curb by 9 AM for easy removal.

Multiple construction crews, including Sandoval Construction and Nine Degrees Construction, are assisting by pumping out water and digging out mud from yards.

Flooding levels are reported to have reached up to four feet in certain areas.

Additionally, volunteers will utilize Vado Elementary School as a staging area for flood relief activities, working throughout the day to aid residents in their recovery efforts.

Hazardous materials will not be picked up for safety reasons.