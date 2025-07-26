K-9 for Warriors graduate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - With applause, some panting, and a little leash-pulling, these special graduates begin their journey at a very important job.

A new national program is offering suicide prevention training and case management to veterans paired with K9 for Warriors' service dogs.

"It's not the stigmatism it used to be, it's ok to ask for help," said Daniel F. who was recently paired up with Dandy, his service dog.

Endeavors has partnered with Canines for Warriors for strength in step, and provides proactive supportive services for those who are waiting or have already been matched.

"The focus is on veterans and getting veterans paired with dogs so that we can save lives and with our focus on Wellness and suicide prevention and how we can fold this in together is a natural marriage absolutely," said Chip Folghum, Endeavors CEO.

Staff is trained to identify suicide risk and there are virtual support tools.

"Having places like Endeavor that care and take the time to check on you is a valuable resource to everyone so they can get as much or as little help as they need," said Daniel F.

