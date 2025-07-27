EPCC hosted its 10th Annual School Store Backpack Giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 1200 students visited El Paso Community College on Saturday, July 26, to receive free backpacks loaded with school supplies.

This initiative was part of EPCC's 10th Annual School Store Backpack Giveaway. 32 different EPCC departments came together with several community partners to host this event.

Students from Kindergarten through 6th grade from across El Paso received folders, notebooks, pencils, pen, rulers, scissors and much more, all to help them get ready for their first day back to school.

Event organizers announced that they had doubled the number of children they assisted last year compared to this year, attributing this success to the support of the community.

At Saturday's event, kids were able to enjoy food, play games, and visit with characters like EPCC's Mascot, Tejano Jack.