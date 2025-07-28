Businesses experience flooding in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the heavy rain that the Borderland has experienced over the last few weeks, businesses in Central El Paso have been hit with flooding in their stores.

Robert Filarsky, an architect with PSRBB Architects, said that their office got hit with 4 inches of water on Sunday evening.

"The whole intersection down here was was flooded. The sidewalk was covered. There was about four inches of standing water in our office, which is 18, 16 inches above street level."

Filarsky said the floods brought mud and dirt throughout the office, a common occurrence with heavy ran in the area.

"It's every time it rains heavy we're doing this. It's cleaning the sidewalks off, cleaning out the inside. It's because the pumps don't come on in time."

The pumps in the area work well, according to Filarsky. He believes the city should be more proactive in situations like these.

"We have a system, but it doesn't work properly as far as I'm concerned. It should come on as soon as it starts taking on a certain amount of water and not letting it back up all the way over here."

