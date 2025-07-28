KVIA is hosting the 32nd annual Happiness Happens Here telethon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Humane Society of El Paso (HSEP) will host the 32nd Annual Happiness Happens Here Telethon presented by Mark Worley on August 2, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on KVIA ABC 7.

This telethon has been a platform for HSEP to showcase homeless animals seeking adoption and to highlight their life-saving work for over thirty years. The event allows viewers to see the services provided by HSEP, including medical care, shelter, enrichment, and food.

HSEP says each animal receives individualized care, whether they stay for a short period or longer.

The telethon will feature various segments to inform the public about the mission and programs of HSEP. Community participation is encouraged to support the care of homeless pets in El Paso.

For more information, tune in on August 2 and learn how you can help HSEP create a positive impact.