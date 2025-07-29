ABC-7 joins Gadsden ISD for energized start-off of new school year

ABC-7 joined Riverside Elementary School and Santa Teresa High School to showcase their programs Gadsden Independent School District's new school year.

Superintendent Travis Dempsey shared how excited he is for the first day, and says community service is a core value of GISD.

GISD provides school supplies for all students. This year they are encouraging strong attendance and parent partnership.

Riverside Elementary School Principal Adriana Flavian spotlights their STEM projects, including space-bound experiments, as well as their dual language and after-school enrichment programs.

Santa Teresa High School Band, Cheer and Flag team, as well as the principal, joined to kick off the school year.

Principal Gema Suggs highlighted their CTE programs such as criminal justice, culinary arts, welding, and business.

Suggs also mentioned their internship partnerships like with the Sunland Park Police Department.