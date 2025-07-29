Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 joins Gadsden ISD for energized start-off of new school year

KVIA
By
Published 6:17 AM

ABC-7 joined Riverside Elementary School and Santa Teresa High School to showcase their programs Gadsden Independent School District's new school year.

Superintendent Travis Dempsey shared how excited he is for the first day, and says community service is a core value of GISD.

GISD provides school supplies for all students. This year they are encouraging strong attendance and parent partnership.

Riverside Elementary School Principal Adriana Flavian spotlights their STEM projects, including space-bound experiments, as well as their dual language and after-school enrichment programs.

Santa Teresa High School Band, Cheer and Flag team, as well as the principal, joined to kick off the school year.

Principal Gema Suggs highlighted their CTE programs such as criminal justice, culinary arts, welding, and business.

Suggs also mentioned their internship partnerships like with the Sunland Park Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content