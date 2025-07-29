Adopting a Dog vs. a Cat: What’s the Right Fit for You

Dog vs. Cat Adoption: Which Companion is Right for You?

Thinking about adopting a pet? You’re not just adding a furry friend to your life you’re saving one. During Telethon Week, the El Paso Humane Society is spotlighting the unique joys of pet adoption, including the age-old question: Should you adopt a dog or a cat?

Why Adopt a Dog?

Dogs are known as loyal companions for a reason. They’re active, social animals who thrive on routine, walks, and plenty of play. Whether you’re looking for a hiking partner, a jogging buddy, or a family protector, dogs often bring energy and affection into your home.

Why Adopt a Cat?

Cats are independent, calm, and incredibly loving in their own quiet way. They require less maintenance than dogs, making them ideal for apartment owner or anyone with a more relaxed routine.

Every animal at the El Paso Humane Society has a story—and they’re all waiting for a happy ending. Whether you’re drawn to wagging tails or gentle purrs, now is the perfect time to make a difference.

Be part of the Happiness Happens Here Telethon, where we celebrate rescue stories, introduce you to amazing adoptable pets, and raise funds to help continue this mission.

Mark Your Calendar: August 2nd 4:00-11:00 pm

Tune in, donate, and help us give these animals the future they deserve.

Visit us or learn more at https://hselpaso.org/

Call in during Telethon Week to give love, hope, and a forever home.