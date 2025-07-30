Walmart shooter’s defense attorney reacts to video from the day of the shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A couple of days ahead of the sixth anniversary of the August third shooting, Patrick Crusius' attorney gave a one on one with ABC-7 detailing what went through his head as he watched surveillance footage from the Walmart.

There was never a trial for the Walmart mass shooting, and because of this evidence had never been made public from that day. Until now.

On Sunday, July 27, the YouTube Channel the Interrogation Files released surveillance footage and the footage of the interrogation on August third to ABC-7. The channel obtained this footage from The Texas Department of Public Safety.

Joe Spencer, the defense attorney for Patrick Crusius, said the video was difficult to watch but should've never been released in the first place.

"I actually walked the crime scene, so, I had already had a pretty good idea of what the, layout of Walmart was and the aftermath of the carnage that occurred," said Spencer, "I cannot believe that they actually, are publishing it, as in, you know, I think it's it's really offensive to the victims."