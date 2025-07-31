ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Get ready for the heat: several days of triple-digit temperatures are on the way, with a limited storm threat.
Rain hit parts of the Borderland Thursday night. Heaviest rain pounded La Union with upwards of 1" of along with Las Cruces. Some parts of the city received nearly 1" as well.
Get ready for extreme heat for the early part of August. Temperatures will soar between 101 - 106 from Saturday through next week. Just an isolated storm will be possible through the weekend.