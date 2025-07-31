Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Get ready for the heat: several days of triple-digit temperatures are on the way, with a limited storm threat.

By
Updated
today at 11:04 PM
Published 10:50 PM

Rain hit parts of the Borderland Thursday night. Heaviest rain pounded La Union with upwards of 1" of along with Las Cruces. Some parts of the city received nearly 1" as well.

Get ready for extreme heat for the early part of August. Temperatures will soar between 101 - 106 from Saturday through next week. Just an isolated storm will be possible through the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content