Convicted serial killer’s case back to trial court

David Leonard Wood, 54, sits in court with his attorney, Gregory Wiercioch, during a 2014 hearing into whether Wood had an intellectual disability and should be spared the death penalty.
Ruben R Ramirez/El Paso Times
David Leonard Wood, 54, sits in court with his attorney, Gregory Wiercioch, during a 2014 hearing into whether Wood had an intellectual disability and should be spared the death penalty.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- David Leonard Wood was convicted of the 1987 serial killing spree, and now his case is going to be reexamined by the trial court, this was ruled the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. 

“We are grateful that the CCA recognized the seriousness of Mr. Wood’s claims, which present a substantial amount of new evidence showing Mr. Wood’s innocence, including evidence that was withheld by the State during his trial. We are grateful to have the opportunity to keep fighting to prove Mr. Wood's innocence,” Wood’s attorneys, Jeremy Schepers and Gregory Wiercioch, said in a statement to ABC-7.

68-year-old Wood has had two executions stayed in the last 33 years, one in 2009 and the other just a few months ago in March. He was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death in 1992. A jury found him guilty of killing six girls and young women in 1987 then burying their bodies in the Northeast El Paso desert.


