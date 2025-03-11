David Leonard Wood’s execution stayed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- David Leonard Wood, the man known as El Paso's "Desert Serial Killer," has had his execution stayed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

The execution was scheduled for Thursday, March 13, 2025. The next action from the court has not been scheduled yet, pending further orders from the court.

ABC-7 had been planning to travel to Huntsville, Texas for the execution. We have been reporting on the case in the days leading up to the planned execution.