Skip to Content
El Paso

David Leonard Wood’s execution stayed

KVIA, File
By ,
Published 3:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- David Leonard Wood, the man known as El Paso's "Desert Serial Killer," has had his execution stayed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

The execution was scheduled for Thursday, March 13, 2025. The next action from the court has not been scheduled yet, pending further orders from the court.

127Download

ABC-7 had been planning to travel to Huntsville, Texas for the execution. We have been reporting on the case in the days leading up to the planned execution.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content