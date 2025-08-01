Skip to Content
Airmen aid Mescalero flood recovery

Published 5:37 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Members of the U.S. Air Force from two local squadrons recently joined forces to assist with flood recovery efforts on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in southern New Mexico.

Capt. John Gossett of the 29th Attack Squadron says nearly 90 airmen traveled to Mescalero on Saturday, July 19, to help with flood relief operations. The crews cleared debris, restored damaged areas, and worked closely with the local community following severe weather.

The 29th Attack Squadron, based out of Holloman Air Force Base, has a long-standing relationship with the Mescalero Apache Tribe. In 2009, the squadron collaborated with tribal members to create a new morale patch featuring the Apache translation of “Reaper.” The term “Chinde Nagutzunde,” meaning “Ghost Warriors,” was adopted as the squadron’s official mascot to honor the tribe’s warrior heritage.

Senior Airman Wade Foster of the 7th Air Support Operations Squadron at Fort Bliss also joined the recovery efforts. His unit helped coordinate logistics and support on the ground.

Airmen from the 29th Attack Squadron have worked with the Mescalero Apache community in several ways over the years — from supporting local ceremonies to helping host a drone competition for students at Mescalero Apache High School.

The Air Force says this partnership reflects the power of community engagement, respect for local culture, and a shared commitment to resilience in the face of hardship.

