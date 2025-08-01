Anthony ISD shares new features to improve school programs, safety

ABC-7 joined Anthony High School as Anthony Independent School District's first week of school comes to an end.

Superintendent Oscar Troncoso shared new features added to their schools with new funds received, like new theater lights, new camera surveillance system, and a new air conditioning system.

Anthony ISD previously had evaporative coolers in their gyms, right now they’re in the process of upgrading to air conditioning in all locations.

The Anthony High School gym has been completed and has cost them $126,000.

They’ve have also invested in a new camera system and new lights for the district auditorium.

Anthony ISD has also added safety measures with a new, high-tech surveillance system with features like: