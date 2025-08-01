Good Vibes Only: The dedicated Humane Society volunteer making dogs happy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Volunteers are crucial in keeping the Humane Society of El Paso running smoothly. They help clean up after the animals, take the dogs out for a walk and play with them!

ABC-7 met one dedicated volunteer who volunteers at the Humane Society every week!

Shelley Smallwood became a volunteer two years ago, shortly after she retired. She said her passion for dogs fueled her service.

"But just getting out and spending time with them makes a big difference for them. They, they are happy to get out. They're excited to get a little bit of love. They're excited to find that people are not horrible. Terrible. And they basically enjoy it. They enjoy it as much as I do," she said.

Smallwood explained she typically volunteers three times a week, six hours each visit.

She enjoys walking the dogs and playing with them! She said it is easy loving on these animals. And she said spending time with the dogs boosts their overall mood!

"They need someone that can be here for them and spend time with them and love them and make this, you know, sort of, easier for them to cope with,” she said.

Sandra Penrod, the associate director of administration at the Humane Society of El Paso, said volunteers like Shelley help keep the shelter running!

"Volunteers that come in on a regular basis help the animals familiarize themselves. They know what to expect when these people come in, so they enjoy it. On top of that, it also helps our shelter staff, you know, complete enrichment for all our pets here.”

Penrod said Smallwood is an exemplary volunteer leading the way.

“When it comes to working with the dogs, the dogs that do need more of that one-on-one care, she's excellent. She's that volunteer that we look for, that we know we're going to see a change in these dogs,” Penrod added.

Smallwood already has two dogs at home. She said she quickly becomes attached to the dogs at the shelter.

"And when they're actually gone, I really do miss them. But I just enjoy it, you know? Dogs are always loyal. They don't ask for anything. All they want is, is to be near you and to be treated well."

Smallwood encourages everyone to volunteer. And if you can’t, she said, donations are always welcome.

If you would like to learn more about volunteering at the Humane Society of El Paso, click here.

Saturday, Aug. 2nd is the 32nd Annual Happiness Happens Here Telethon. You can watch from 4 to 11 p.m. only on ABC-7.