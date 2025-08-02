Breastfeeding awareness in the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- August is World Breastfeeding month, and the Binational Breastfeeding Coalition held their "14 Annual Border Latch."

The event aims to normalize breastfeeding in public by creating awareness, providing education sessions, and partners with other health disciplines to provide a space to talk about the importance of breastfeeding.

"It's a natural process. You know, kids need to eat wherever babies need to eat. I think that it's important for moms to breastfeed in public, too, so that everyone kind of gets on the same page that it's there's nothing weird about it," said breastfeeding mom Cassandra.

Organizers say it's important to bring awareness to breastfeeding.

"There's four multi-million dollar monopolies that are multinationals that, it's an industry that they make billions of dollars, of lying to mothers, that formula is just as good as breast milk. And it is not," says Rosalva Ruiz, the outreach officer for the Binational coalition.