Memorial events taking place on 6th Anniversary of Cielo Vista Walmart Mass Shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today marks the 6th Anniversary since the tragic mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart that claimed the lives of 23 people and left 22 others injured.

Today, several memorial events are being held to honor the victims and support those still impacted by the trauma of August 3, 2019.

At 9:30 a.m., the City of El Paso and the Border Network for Human Rights will host a Remembrance Ceremony at Crouch Park (formerly Ponder Park), located at 7500 W.H. Burges Drive, near the site of the tragedy. City leaders, families, and community members will gather to reflect on the lives lost and the collective journey of healing.

At 10:30 a.m., the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center will lead a Sound Bath session at the Ascarate Park Pavilion. Designed as a peaceful and restorative experience, the session invites participants to meditate and reconnect with a sense of calm amid continued healing.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Mexican American Cultural Center will host “Holding Space for Collective Healing.” Activities include:

Grounding Stones: Painting affirmations and messages of hope

Té y Galletas: A pop-up nourishment station with comforting treats

Mensaje de Metamorfosis: A community art installation for writing transformative messages

Yoga Flow (12:30 p.m.): A guided session to connect breath and movement

Music and Mindfulness (11:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.): Guided meditation accompanied by live music from El Paso Pro-Musica

At 6:30 p.m., El Paso County and United Way of El Paso will hold a Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the El Paso County Healing Garden. The evening will begin with an instrumental performance and lead into a prayer and name reading at 8 p.m., honoring each of the 23 individuals who lost their lives.

At 8:30 p.m., the El Paso Chamber will flash the Star on the Mountain 23 times in tribute. The star will remain lit in orange, the national color for gun violence awareness. Residents are encouraged to participate by lighting their windows or porches in orange as a symbol of solidarity.

The El Paso Museum of History will display a digital memorial, “August 3rd Memorial Poppies.” Visitors can explore the DIGIE Wall installation at 510 N Santa Fe St., featuring blooming Mexican Gold Poppies that open access to stories of the victims.

At 3 p.m., the City's Main Library will host a Tween Time Activity, where children and families can decorate remembrance bags to hold flameless candles in tribute.

Multiple organizations continue to offer free mental health, legal, and recovery support for those impacted:

El Paso United Family Resiliency Center: Counseling referrals, non-traditional therapies, and educational resources

www.elpasounited.org

Emergence Health Network Community Recovery Center: Walk-in mental health support at 8730 Boeing Drive

Call: 915-887-3410

FBI Victim Services: Emergency assistance and counseling for those injured or present during the shooting

Contact: (915) 832-5429 | FBI El Paso Victims

EPPD Victim Services, El Paso Child Guidance Center, El Paso County DA's Office, and the Texas Attorney General also provide ongoing legal and counseling services.

For more details, visit https://www.epstrong.org/august-3.php.