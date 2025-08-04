ABC-7 joins Irvin High School as EPISD students return to classrooms

El Paso Independent School District students and teachers begin a new school year on Monday.

ABC-7 joins Irvin High School as they announce new features and unique programs for students.

They're unveiling a new and modern weight training facility that provides strength and fitness opportunities for athletes and physical education students.

Irvin High School also has a P‑TECH Medical Sciences Program where students get hands-on experience with hospital beds and medical scenarios as part of their training.

Students can also earn EMT certification or a Multidisciplinary Associate degree through El Paso Community College with that program, giving students real-world experience for high-demand careers in healthcare.

EPISD has also recently announced an update to their dress code policy for the school year, a full list can be found on their website, here.