El Paso County Commissioners to discuss property values, tax rate options for FY2026

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners will discuss whether to raise, lower or maintain the same property tax rate for the upcoming year. They will also hear from the El Paso Central Appraisal District about this year's property values.

The El Paso Central Appraisal District (CAD), an independent agency, determines the taxable value of real and personal property based on market conditions and appraisal standards.

The County will determine its share of the tax rate following CAD's presentation of the certified property values for the 2025 tax year, a tax rate which accounts for approximately 16 cents of every dollar in property taxes.

El Paso County will propose the Voter Approval Rate to allow flexibility in finalizing the FY26 Budget. By law the Commissioners Court is allowed to adopt a rate at or below the Voter Approval Tax Rate without necessitating an election.

The final public hearing and adoption of the FY26 County Budget is set for September 15th.