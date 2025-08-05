Socorro ISD talks on new superintendent, school year’s plans after layoffs

ABC-7 joins the Socorro Independent School District at Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy to talk about new plans for the school year.

SISD is announcing a new permanent superintendent for the 2025-26 school year.

The SISD Board of Trustees named SISD Interim Superintendent James Vasquez as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools at its regular board meeting on June 24.

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Trejo shares that many people might be worried about the recent layoffs, but assures there are plans to relieve the situation.

Those plans include providing educators with professional development to be well equipped, a program called Educator Support Network where departments work together, and a summer learning series for elementary teachers to prepare them with new curriculum for the school year.

ABC-7 also spoke with the academy's principal, Melissa Smith about their unique programs.