Western Playland marks 65 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It’s a name that instantly sparks childhood memories for many in the Borderland—Western Playland.

The historic amusement park is celebrating 65 years of fun, family, and thrills.

From the iconic commercials that aired in the '90s to the roller coasters that made your stomach drop, Western Playland has long been a staple of growing up on the border.

It all began in 1960 at Ascarate Park with just six rides and seven employees.

Over the years, it grew into a landmark that brought generations together.

The park later moved to its current home in Sunland Park, where it now features 30 attractions and over 100 workers.

For some, Western Playland is more than a summer destination—it’s a lifelong journey.

ABC-7’s Iris Garcia Barron sat down with longtime employees who started in high school and never left, as well as with the family that helped build the park from the ground up.

From ride operators to cotton candy sellers, the people behind the scenes share what it’s been like to grow up alongside the rides and pass that joy on to the next generation.

Catch the full story Thursday, Aug. 7 on ABC-7 at 10 p.m. and relive the magic that continues to unite families across the Borderland.