Skip to Content
News

El Paso Refinery Emits Toxic Smoke, Residents Raise Health Concerns

KVIA
By
New
Published 6:16 PM

EL PASO TX--ABC-7 A power outage at the Marathon El Paso Refinery on July 8 caused a major flaring event that sent thick black smoke and toxic gases into the air. More than 1,500 pounds of sulfur dioxide were released, along with carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and other harmful chemicals.

Families living nearby say they weren’t notified as smoke covered the area. Some reported coughing, headaches, and a strong burnt oil smell.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ilyhanee Robles

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content