El Paso Refinery Emits Toxic Smoke, Residents Raise Health Concerns

EL PASO TX--ABC-7 A power outage at the Marathon El Paso Refinery on July 8 caused a major flaring event that sent thick black smoke and toxic gases into the air. More than 1,500 pounds of sulfur dioxide were released, along with carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and other harmful chemicals.

Families living nearby say they weren’t notified as smoke covered the area. Some reported coughing, headaches, and a strong burnt oil smell.