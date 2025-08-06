French firefighters battle to contain blaze that killed elderly woman and tore through area bigger than Paris

By Pierre Barin

(CNN) — Nearly 2,000 French firefighters are battling to contain a fast-moving blaze that has burnt through an area bigger than Paris and killed an elderly woman.

The 13,000 hectare fire is spread across 15 municipalities and is the country’s biggest of the year so far, local officials said Wednesday.

“We mourn the death of an elderly woman in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, who apparently did not want to leave her home,” Remi Recio, a regional official, told CNN affiliate BFMTV.

The blaze, which broke out Tuesday afternoon near Ribaute in the Aude department, has also injured two civilians and seven firefighters, Recio added.

About 1,500 firefighters battled the flames overnight, with 320 more reinforcements arriving Wednesday.

Christophe Magny, head of the Aude region fire brigade, told BFMTV that extreme weather conditions combining low humidity (25%), wind at more than 30km/h and temperatures around 35 degree celsius, created ideal conditions for the fire to spread.

Prime Minister François Bayrou and Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau will be travelling to the Aude region on Wednesday afternoon, the interior ministry said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on X Wednesday morning that “the wildfire in Aude is progressing,” and “in this ordeal, everyone must exercise the utmost caution and follow the authorities’ instructions.”

Aerial operations had resumed Wednesday morning with four Canadair water bombers, a heavy-lift helicopter capable of carrying four tons of water, and four DASH aircraft assisting ground crews.

“The very provisional material toll indicates approximately thirty vehicles burned out and 25 homes affected by the flames. 2,500 homes are currently without power,” said the Aude prefecture in a press release Wednesday. “The fire remains very active and weather conditions will still be adverse on August 6.”

