Word of Wisdom: Encouraging teachers and educators this school year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— In today’s installment of our Words of Wisdom segment, Adair Margo is encouraging teachers and educators as they also return to the classroom.

Margo has taught at both the University of Texas at El Paso and New Mexico State University.

The humanitarian reminds teachers of their lasting influence that goes beyond the classroom walls.

“Teachers are in such a privileged position to help children achieve what they can achieve. And you remember them for good or bad,” she said.

Margo also explained that teachers can help students achieve their personal best!

“They'll never forget your name. Especially if you, if you make a difference in elevating them and their confidence and what they're able to accomplish."

Margo said teachers have the power to change lives!

If you want to watch our previous Words of Wisdom segments, click here.

