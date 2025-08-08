Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell dead at 97

By Jackie Wattles, CNN

(CNN) — Famed NASA astronaut Jim Lovell, who commanded the harrowing Apollo 13 mission that was forced to abandon a lunar landing attempt in 1970, has died. He was 97.

Lovell died on August 7 in Lake Forest, Illinois, according to a NASA news release. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

