La Nube celebrates 1-year anniversary

La Nube children's museum in Downtown El Paso
today at 4:42 AM
La Nube is celebrating their one whole year of discovery with a birthday bash, since their opening last year on August 9.

The event will feature:

  • La Nube’s interactive exhibits
  • Surprise spark pop-up steam activities on every floor
  • Live performances and community partner activations
  • special giveaways throughout the day

Tickets are now sold out, with over 2,000 guests expected.

There's free entrance for children.

But La Nube is giving away two ticket packs on Friday. They will announce the winner on their social media channels.

A small number of walk-in spots will be available, but advance ticket purchase guarantees entry during either a morning or afternoon time slot.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

