Parents speak on new cell phone policy for Texas public schools

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas's new cell phone policy is beginning to take affect.

House Bill 1481 requires public schools to restrict student use of cell phones during class time. With the school year beginning for districts across El Paso County, parents are beginning to notice some differences.

"I think there's good and bad," said Rebecca Gomez. "It might be a good thing because it keeps them from being on social media all day long, keeping them distracted from classes."

Other parents agreed with keeping kids focused, but worried about communication during the day.

"Being able to have that direct line of communication, I mean, I would rather hear it from him than hearing from some news media," said Kenneth Davis.

One parent told ABC-7 that they believe restricting cell phones is correct, but other personal communication devices should be allowed.

"iPads or personal computers, I think they should be allowed. The computers they give them in school are not really good," said Antonio Rios.

Cantuillo ISD spokesperson Gustavo Reveles said that districts are trying to keep everyone happy while also complying with the law.

"We're just going to ask them to turn it off, put it in their backpack during class time. If there's a case of a school wide emergency, they'll be able to reach for it, turn it on and be accessible to their parents."