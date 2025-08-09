First Step Toward a Bright Future: Foster School of Medicine Welcomes Largest Class Yet

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The journey to becoming a doctor officially began this weekend for 130 incoming students at the Foster School of Medicine the largest class in the school’s history.

On Saturday morning, family, friends, and faculty filled the Starlight Events Center for the 17th annual White Coat Ceremony. This milestone marks the moment when future physicians receive their first white coats, a tradition dedication to patient care.

The Foster School of Medicine, part of Texas Tech Health El Paso, has held the ceremony since welcoming its inaugural class in 2009. Each year, students pledge to serve their communities with integrity and address critical health issues, including cancer care, adolescent mental health, diabetes, and access to rural healthcare.

Many of this year’s students will focus on serving the U.S.-Mexico border region.

Since becoming an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated more than 2,600 health professionals, including its first class of dental graduates earlier this year.

For these new medical students, donning the white coat is more than just a ceremony. It’s a promise to work toward a healthier future for the Borderplex.