Storms Return with Cooler Temperatures

KVIA
By
Published 5:39 AM

After days of intense heat, the Borderland will see a shift starting Today. Clouds from overnight storms will help keep temperatures a bit cooler, but highs will still reach the upper 90s to low 100s.

Thunderstorm chances increase this afternoon and evening across much of the region, bringing the pockets of heavy rain. Some storms could linger into the overnight hours.

Monday will bring another round of storms, though activity may be a bit more hit or miss. The strongest storms could produce brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and localized flash flooding.

Ilyhanee Robles

