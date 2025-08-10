Sunday Funday: Sessions Climbing and Fitness El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sessions Climbing & Fitness is a perfect weekend activity that helps you beat the heat while still staying active.

Climbers of all levels can challenge themselves on beginner-friendly routes or push toward more advanced maneuvers with Bouldering areas and rock walls up to 60 ft tall.

The facility offers tailored guidance and classes, making it easy for newcomers to pick up the basics and start a fun new hobby. From bouldering problems to top-rope climbs, the variety keeps weekends interesting without feeling repetitive.

If you’re searching for something engaging this weekend, climbing provides a healthy mix of cardio, strength, and problem-solving. Sessions Climbing and Fitness also hosts introductory clinics, making it simple to learn rock climbing basics before tackling harder routes.

With flexible hours, it’s easy to squeeze a session into your plans and still beat the heat outdoors at Sessions Climbing and Fitness.