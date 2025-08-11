City of El Paso steps up on Mosquito Reduction.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After recent rainstorms, mosquito activity is on the rise in El Paso. The City’s Vector Control Program is fogging parks, treating public spaces, and testing mosquitoes for diseases like West Nile virus.

Earlier this month, officials confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in mosquitoes this year but no human cases have been reported.

“The key is prevention,” a Vector Control representative said. “If residents help us by removing standing water, we can reduce breeding sites.”

Residents are urged to:

• Remove standing water from containers, even small ones like bottle caps.

• Use insect repellent with DEET.

• Wear long sleeves and pants.

• Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn.

Officials say the fight against mosquitoes starts at home and even small steps can make a big difference.